EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Hefner Family War — Inside Playboy Mogul's Loved Ones' Battle to Kill Claims 'He Was a Secret Pedophile'

And RadarOnline.com can now reveal all the gory details of the battle.

Hugh Hefner 's sons are waging war to fight the porn titan's widow Crystal Harris , who claims the late Playboy founder left behind thousands of scrapbooks containing indecent – and potentially illegal – images, escalating a bitter family dispute over his legacy.

Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91, leaving behind a $43million fortune.

She said: "It is critical for the public to understand that I am not referring to images that appeared in magazines. My focus is on how Hugh Hefner's personal scrapbooks chronicle private moments that took place behind closed doors."

Harris has petitioned the attorneys general of California and Illinois to examine how the materials are stored and whether they contain non-consensual or underage images.

Hefner died in 2017, aged 91, of heart failure and septicemia after contracting E. coli, leaving a reported $43million fortune. The scrapbooks, reportedly stored in California, span decades beginning in the 1960s.

Harris, 39, who married Hefner in 2012 when she was 26 and he was 86, recently held a press conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred, announcing legal complaints and seeking an investigation into roughly 3,000 scrapbooks she says chronicle private sexual encounters .

The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation removed Crystal Harris from her position as CEO this month.

She added: "There are serious and unresolved concerns about the scope of what these books contain. The materials span decades, beginning in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled.

"They may also contain images of women who did not consent to their images being taken in the first place. The scrapbooks include nude images, images taken before and after sexual activity, and other deeply intimate moments.

"This is not historical documentation. This is the cataloging and objectification of women's most private details."

Harris said she feared digital misuse if the material left secure storage.

She said: "I am deeply worried about these images getting out. Artificial intelligence, deepfakes, digital scanning, online marketplaces, and data breaches mean that once images leave secure custody – the harm is irreversible. A single security failure could devastate thousands of lives."