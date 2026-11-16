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Home > News > Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant's Infamous $60 Prostitute Says She Has to Call Police 'Immediately' Following Report She Is 'a Fugitive on the Run' — Decades After Shocking Hollywood Scandal

Split image of Hugh Grant and Divine Brown
Source: MEGA

A former prostitute with past ties to Hugh Grant has a warrant out for her arrest.

Nov. 16 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Divine Brown is in hot water after failing to show up for court, RadarOnline.com can report.

She was arrested in January and charged with criminal damage over claims that she smashed her landlord’s windshield, causing over $500 in damage. In October, she was scheduled to appear before a DeKalb Superior Court judge for her plea hearing. When the time came, however, she was nowhere to be found.

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Divine Brown's Legal Woes

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Image of Divine Brown claims she had no idea she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Source: MEGA

Divine Brown claims she had no idea she had a warrant out for her arrest.

As a result, Judge Desiree S. Peagler issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Brown has since been labeled by publications as a "fugitive on the run." According to her, however, this whole thing is simply a misunderstanding.

When asked about the warrant by a reporter, she said, "You kidding me? Oh, wow. I will have to call them immediately."

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Hugh Grant and Divine Brown's Arrest

Image of Hugh Grant and Divine Brown were arrested in 1995 after getting caught together on the Sunset Strip.
Source: MEGA

Grant and Brown were arrested in 1995 after getting caught together on the Sunset Strip.

The infamous former prostitute first found herself in the public eye back in 1995, when she was caught with Hugh Grant. Reportedly, the actor paid her $60 in exchange for oral s-x during a trip to Los Angeles.

Police found them in Grant's car on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, and they were both arrested.

Immediately, their mugshots made headlines.

Brown was sentenced to six months behind bars for participating in "lewd conduct" in a public place. The arrest was a violation of her probation from prior prostitution convictions.

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Hugh Grant's Apology

Image of At the time of his rendez vous with Divine Brown, Hugh Grant was in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MEGA

At the time of his rendez vous with Brown, Grant was in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

Grant was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. He also had to attend an AIDS education program as part of his punishment.

"Last night I did something completely insane," he said in a statement after the arrest. "I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

At the time of the ordeal, Grant was in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley. The two of them had been together since 1987.

Hurley later sat down with Barbara Walters for an interview and admitted that learning of the affair felt "like she had been shot."

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Hugh Grant's 'Fantasy'

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Image of Hugh Grant allegedly told Divine Brown it was his 'fantasy' to sleep with a Black woman.
Source: MEGA

Grant allegedly told Brown it was his 'fantasy' to sleep with a Black woman.

Brown went on to give various public interviews about her experience with Grant.

She alleged that he told her it was his "fantasy" to sleep with a Black woman, and that she refused to have intercourse with him because he didn't want to go to a hotel room.

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