Howie Mandel Feels Like He's 'On Lockdown' After Tom Sandoval Interview: 'I've Never Felt This Kind Of Vitriol'
Howie Mandel feels like he's "on lockdown" after copping a firestorm of backlash over his controversial interview with Vanderpump Rules' exposed cheater, Tom Sandoval, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Howie, 67, came out of hiding after getting ripped a new one by a bevy of angry Bravo fans after dropping his sit-down with Sandoval earlier this week.
Andy Cohen and Pump Rules star Lala Kent also critiqued Howie, who admitted he didn't watch the show and doesn't understand the hype surrounding Sandoval's Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss love affair — since coined "Scandoval."
The America’s Got Talent judge addressed the backlash on Extra, telling Billy Bush, "I'm so beside myself."
According to Howie, he's “never felt this kind of vitriol” or “negativity” in his 50-year career, adding his “Twitter feed is a mess of hate.” He also told Billy that he feels as if he's “on lockdown."
When addressing Andy's remarks about how he should have watched the show to inform himself about "Scandoval," Howie said, “I don’t need to do homework. I know who [Sandoval] is. I know what show he’s on."
He went on to defend the interview — in which Sandoval claimed Ariana was "in denial" about their breakup that he claimed happened two weeks before she discovered inappropriate footage of her costar-and-best friend Raquel on her boyfriend of nine years' phone.
Many believed Sandoval "gaslighted" Ariana by alleging she threatened to take her life and punched him when he tried to end their nearly decade-long relationship.
"I wasn’t gonna weaponize his information and kind of, you know, challenge him on each thing. Those people that watch Bravo, you could challenge any piece of information you get from my podcast, but it’s just amazing how it has blown up everywhere," Howie said.
He allegedly prepped Sandoval before their interview.
"'I also said to Tom, ‘If you come in, just tell your side. I’m not gonna judge it. I’m not gonna argue with you. I’m not gonna call you out,’" Howie shared about their conversation.
Responding to the controversy Howie Mandel Does Stuff stirred up because of the interview, he reacted by saying, "It’s not a deposition, it’s a podcast." He also claimed it's "very funny" how angry fans were that he didn't know some of the names of the Vanderpump Rules stars, reiterating that he "doesn't watch" Bravo.
He also doubled down on his support for Sandoval.
“I feel worried about him. I was in the room with him. He was visibly shaken, visibly damaged at this point. He's a human being and I have empathy for every human being, I really do," Howie shared, revealing he also feels empathy for Ariana and Raquel.
Howie made one thing clear: He doesn’t “condone cheating” — but he feels "bad" for Sandoval.
“I think my interaction with Tom Sandoval is he's a very sweet guy who is going through a real rough time right now… I probably feel just as bad for the girl he cheated on, the girl he cheated with," he said, stressing, “I’m just trying to do a podcast, people.”
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Sandoval will NOT be fired for his tell-all interview with Howie, which took place weeks before the explosive reunion airs.
Well-connected sources told this outlet that despite reports, "there has been no conversation of him being fired" over what they called an "unauthorized" interview.
A Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," dismissing rumors that Bravo was "blindsided" by the sit-down.
As our insider pointed out, "The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews," so if Sandoval lost his job over what he told Howie, "that would mean the whole cast would be fired" as well.