EXCLUSIVE: Stern Warning! Hammered Shock Jock Howard Vows to Fight Ex-Assistant's 'Shakedown' Lawsuit

"This case is a thinly veiled attempted shakedown," reads Howard's motion to dismiss charges.

"After being terminated and offered generous, discretionary severance, plaintiff Leslie Kuhn – a former at-will employee who had no right to continued employment, much less any right to any payment upon being terminated – hatched a plan to extract a staggering 'hush-money' payment."

Court documents also reveal Kuhn demanded the big-bucks payment, two years of employer-funded health insurance and reimbursement of her legal fees during the negotiations over a separation agreement.

"We therefore value the confidentiality, nondisclosure, and non-disparagement provisions of the Separation Agreement at $1.5million," Kuhn's attorney Joshua Zuckerberg wrote in a letter referring to the disputed deal with One Twelve – Howard's personal production company.