EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Slams Jimmy Kimmel's Friendship With Jimmy Fallon

Stern insists he sniffed out the real-real after recently hobnobbing with both ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and NBC's Jimmy Fallon.

"I wish you would just come clean – you don't enjoy hanging around with Jimmy Fallon," Stern told Kimmel on his SiriusXM radio show.

"And watching it is too f---ing funny."

Kimmel – who has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, while Fallon took over The Tonight Show desk from Jay Leno in February 2014 – struggled to set the record straight.

"I don't know how I defend myself in this, but I'm going to attempt to," he said.

"First of all, I cannot imagine anyone not having fun hanging around with Jimmy Fallon, because Jimmy Fallon, as you know, is a lot of fun."

Kimmel, 58, went on to double down on the truth – claiming he couldn't be bothered with a bogus bromance.