EXCLUSIVE: How Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. Avoided Being Served in Dad Donald's BBC War

The broadcaster is now asking a Florida federal judge to authorize alternative methods of serving subpoenas on Don Jr., Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The subpoenas are part of Trump's defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a 2024 documentary that included an edited clip of his January 6, 2021, speech. The 80-year-old claims the edit falsely implied he "incited" or "fomented" the violence that followed at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records reveal the BBC first attempted to serve Ivanka and Kushner at their Florida home on May 9.