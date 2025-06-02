EXCLUSIVE: Why Late 'Hot Lips' M*A*S*H Star Loretta Swit Disappeared From Hollywood Limelight Years Before Death Aged 87 — After Missing Out on Huge Role and Messy Divorce

But instead of going on to become a superstar on both the small and big screen, her career fizzled out amid a public divorce from her actor husband, who resented her success, feuds with co-stars and agony of being denied a huge part in another TV classic.

According to sources, Swit experienced a long-simmering bitterness over losing a lead role in cop drama Cagney & Lacey while she was still in M*A*S*H.

An insider said: "She played Sgt. Christine Cagney in the original TV movie, but producers wouldn't let her out of her M*A*S*H contract for the final season.

"She was heartbroken. I think she'll admit that soured her on Hollywood."

The part later went to Sharon Gless and the show ran for eight seasons.

Swit later said: "I created that role, but had to give it up."