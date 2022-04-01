U.S. Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested At Walmart For DWI & Resisting Arrest As Her Children Watched

Hope Solo, the legendary United States women’s soccer goalie, has been arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest with her two young children in the car.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old retired soccer star was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday and taken to Forsyth County jail for processing after local authorities pulled the former athlete over in a Walmart parking lot. She has been charged with a DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.