Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Vladimir Putin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Face Claims of Secret Russian Blackmail Files

Hollywood stars face claims of secret Russian blackmail files allegedly targeting famed celebrities.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars face claims of secret Russian blackmail files allegedly targeting famed celebrities.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has a secret file cabinet crammed with dirt-filled dossiers he can use to humiliate and blackmail Hollywood's biggest stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The A-listers are said to include Tom Cruise, Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kanye West, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Celebs Allegedly Secretly Recorded Abroad

Article continues below advertisement
Tom Cruise and Madonna are among the stars allegedly named in Vladimir Putin's blackmail files.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Madonna are among the stars allegedly named in Vladimir Putin's blackmail files.

Article continues below advertisement

The files are believed to be bursting with embarrassing video footage and taped conversations secretly recorded when the celebs visited Russia, Cuba and other areas the Kremlin's agents are free to operate.

In one example, Cuban intelligence allegedly took advantage of a May 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by secretly bugging the stars in their hotel rooms during a visit to the communist-controlled island.

Cuban ex-pat Humberto Fontova told RadarOnline.com the regime's agents – trained by Russian intelligence – are under orders "to bug and videotape famous visitors for the purpose of blackmail."

Article continues below advertisement

Putin ‘Has Leverage’ Over Cuba

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
A Russian intelligence network faces accusations of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot in the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Russian Intelligence Network Accused of U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jaclyn Smith reveals Warren Beatty's role in her marriage breakdown and reflects on their connection.

EXCLUSIVE: Jaclyn Smith Reveals Warren Beatty Role in Marriage Breakdown

Article continues below advertisement
Cuban intelligence allegedly bugged the Kardashian stars' hotel rooms during their 2016 visit to Cuba.
Source: MEGA

Cuban intelligence allegedly bugged the Kardashian stars' hotel rooms during their 2016 visit to Cuba.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He believes the current American oil embargo against Cuba obligates its government to obey Putin, who was recently allowed to deliver much-needed petroleum to the island.

"They owe the Russians much more than the Russians owe them right now," says Fontova, the author of The Longest Romance: The Mainstream Media and Fidel Castro.

"I would think Putin has a lot of leverage over the Cubans right now."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.