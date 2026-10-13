EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Face Claims of Secret Russian Blackmail Files
Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has a secret file cabinet crammed with dirt-filled dossiers he can use to humiliate and blackmail Hollywood's biggest stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The A-listers are said to include Tom Cruise, Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Travolta, Kim Kardashian, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kanye West, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Celebs Allegedly Secretly Recorded Abroad
The files are believed to be bursting with embarrassing video footage and taped conversations secretly recorded when the celebs visited Russia, Cuba and other areas the Kremlin's agents are free to operate.
In one example, Cuban intelligence allegedly took advantage of a May 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by secretly bugging the stars in their hotel rooms during a visit to the communist-controlled island.
Cuban ex-pat Humberto Fontova told RadarOnline.com the regime's agents – trained by Russian intelligence – are under orders "to bug and videotape famous visitors for the purpose of blackmail."
Putin ‘Has Leverage’ Over Cuba
He believes the current American oil embargo against Cuba obligates its government to obey Putin, who was recently allowed to deliver much-needed petroleum to the island.
"They owe the Russians much more than the Russians owe them right now," says Fontova, the author of The Longest Romance: The Mainstream Media and Fidel Castro.
"I would think Putin has a lot of leverage over the Cubans right now."