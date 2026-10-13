EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Stars Face Claims of Secret Russian Blackmail Files

The files are believed to be bursting with embarrassing video footage and taped conversations secretly recorded when the celebs visited Russia, Cuba and other areas the Kremlin's agents are free to operate.

In one example, Cuban intelligence allegedly took advantage of a May 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by secretly bugging the stars in their hotel rooms during a visit to the communist-controlled island.

Cuban ex-pat Humberto Fontova told RadarOnline.com the regime's agents – trained by Russian intelligence – are under orders "to bug and videotape famous visitors for the purpose of blackmail."