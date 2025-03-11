EXCLUSIVE: Diamond Encrusted Barbie Dolls, Gold Platted Toilets and Stolen Dinosaur Skulls — RADAR Reveals Hollywood Stars’ 10 Biggest Wastes of Money

Johnny Depp's ex-business managers famously claimed in 2017 the actor was out of control when it came to spending, going into extraordinary detail with allegations about the star's "extravagant" lifestyle.

Among his more lavish spending sprees, Depp paid over $3million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.

Depp played gonzo writer Thompson in the 1998 movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The two men remained friends until Thompson’s death in 2005.

At the time, Depp shared: "All I’m doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true. I just want to send my pal out the way he wants to go out."