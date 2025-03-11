EXCLUSIVE: Diamond Encrusted Barbie Dolls, Gold Platted Toilets and Stolen Dinosaur Skulls — RADAR Reveals Hollywood Stars’ 10 Biggest Wastes of Money
What do you get for the rich celebrity who has everything? More stuff!
Check out these ridiculous and extravagant purchases no mere mortal could ever afford, all exposed by RadarOnline.com.
Blue Ivy Carter's Barbie Doll
For her first birthday in 2013, her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent a cool $200,000 on a party for the adorable tot.
The doting mom and dad hosted a princess-themed party for family and friends. They reportedly spent $95,000 on the finest pink and white roses, and the cake cost just over $2,000.
The truly over-the-top expenditure was for Blue Ivy's dazzling gift – a spectacular diamond-encrusted Barbie doll that cost $80,000!
Johnny Depp's Debts
Johnny Depp's ex-business managers famously claimed in 2017 the actor was out of control when it came to spending, going into extraordinary detail with allegations about the star's "extravagant" lifestyle.
Among his more lavish spending sprees, Depp paid over $3million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.
Depp played gonzo writer Thompson in the 1998 movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The two men remained friends until Thompson’s death in 2005.
At the time, Depp shared: "All I’m doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true. I just want to send my pal out the way he wants to go out."
Jennifer Lopez's Fancy Toilet
Jennifer Lopez's love may not cost a thing, but her bathroom perks apparently do.
In 2003, then-fiancé Ben Affleck dropped $105,000 on a gem-studded toilet seat. The pop diva's new loo was encrusted with rubies, sapphires, pearls and a diamond.
An insider revealed at the time: "The stones are set inside the plastic, so Jennifer's behind won't get scratched."
Kim Kardashian's Luxury Flush
Kanye West gave then-wife Kim Kardashian with four gold-plated toilets in 2013.
The bowl collection cost a cool $750,000.
They were lovingly placed throughout the couple's 9,000-square-foot, $11million Bel Air mansion – which they then ended up selling in 2017 for $17.8million.
Nicolas Cage's Dino-mite Purchase
Back in 2007, Nicolas Cage shelled out six figures for a real dinosaur skull. The actor ended up paying over $276,000 for a rare Tyrannosaurus bataar skull.
And he wasn't the only one who wanted it, as the National Treasure star had to outbid Leonardo DiCaprio to capture the cranium.
Problem was, the skull was illegally sourced from the Gobi Desert in Mongolia and smuggled into the United States, and Cage was forced to give it back.
However, he never got his money back.
Tyrese Gibson's Island Love
In 2015, The Fast and the Furious star Tyrese Gibson showed up Santa by gifting his then eight-year-old daughter Shayla her own island.
Gibson named it Love Island, which the young girl apparently did.
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fendi
Kylie Jenner took newborn daughter Stormi for a walk in 2018 in a custom made Fendi stroller, worth $12,500.
She matched her child in a Fendi Zucca terry dress and completed her walk-around-the-block look with a gold watch, fanny pack and gold sneakers.
"Stormi stolls," Kylie captioned the Instagram as she pushed her baby girl.
Gaga Goes Ghostbusting
When she went on tour in 2010, Lady Gaga reportedly paid $50,000 to have every hotel and tour venue she's performed and stayed in scanned by a team of pro paranormal investigators
A source close to the star previously told reporters: "She believes in paranormal activity and won't take any risks when she is on the road. It's important to her to be safe from spirits."
The singer is not apparently afraid of no ghosts.
Brad Pitt Gives Tanks
EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'Beetlejuice' Star Catherine O'Hara Shares VERY Emotional Look-Back at Movie Career — Including How She's Still Close to 'Home Alone' Co-Star Macaulay Culkin After He Fled Limelight
Sure, actors have known to take a trinket or two home from a movie set as a memorable souvenir. Sometimes it's a small prop, or a special costume.
Brad Pitt took home a tank.
The World War Z star purchased a Soviet-era T-54 tank that was used as a prop during the filming of the movie in Budapest, Hungary, and had it shipped to his Los Angeles home.
Kendall Jenner Goes All In On a Sofa
Kendall Jenner treated herself to a $52,000 sofa for her 21st birthday in 2016.
As she justified in an Instagram post: "Recently, I realized I'd been really good and came in way under budget on my furniture allowance.
"One day, I just had a vision about the entry room and knew exactly what it needed. As soon as I saw the couch, I fell in love.
"The ‘Boa' by Edra couch is all woven and a really groovy navy with purple shimmer. It works perfectly in the space! I still have a long way to go, but am having so much fun along the way!"
Victoria Beckham Goes Posh
Victoria Beckham really phoned it in when she was spotted clutching a very pricey iPhone in 2011.
And it wasn't just a typical phone.
This one was designed by Stuart Hughes, came bedazzled with 150 grams of 24 carat gold and cost $33,000.