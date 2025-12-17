EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Power-Players 'Riddled With Guilt' Over Rob Reiner and His Wife's Slaughter — 'How Did They Not See it Coming?'

Rob and Michele's 32-year-old disturbed boy, who had been living in a guesthouse on the $13.5million property where they were found slaughtered, was arrested later that day and has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He remains in custody and could face life without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

The shocking killings have now sparked "widespread unease" within Hollywood, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

One senior entertainment executive said: "People are asking themselves how this was allowed to escalate. There is real guilt among those who saw Nick that night and sensed something was wrong."

Another producer added: "The two questions people keep asking is, 'How did we not see it coming?' and 'Was there more that could have been done to save Rob and Michele?' These questions are causing a lot of guilt and will haunt Hollywood for decades."