Hollywood's Seedy Underbelly Laid Bare by Ex-Paramount Chief — Including Robin Williams' Coke-Fueled Movie and John Travolta's 'Homophobia'

Diller also recently brought up having to deal with John Travolta backing out of American Gigolo because of the film's "somewhat gay subtext".

The film producer wrote how Travolta told then-Paramount Pictures president Michael Eisner he couldn’t lead the project because he was grieving the death of his mother and then-girlfriend Diana Hyland.

Diller wrote: "He slumped down in a chair in Michael’s office, started to cry and said, 'I can't do American Gigolo. I'm too sad. I’m still in mourning. It’s the wrong thing for me to do. You have to let me out of it.'

"Michael came down to my office and said, 'John’s just left, and we have to let him out of the movie because he just can’t do it.' I said, 'He's faking it and using you. It’s too late to recast and he's perfect for it.'"

The former studio exec said he "was certain (Travolta) had acted his way through his meeting with Michael" and "no longer wanted to do Gigolo. He was afraid of playing that character because of its somewhat gay subtext. For days, I said, 'I'm not even going to hear of letting him out of the movie, full stop, period.'"