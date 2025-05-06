Billionaire Barry Diller, 83, Comes Out as Gay After 24-Year Marriage to Diane von Furstenberg — And Insists He Enjoyed An Intense Sexual Relationship With Famous Fashion Designer

The 83-year-old, who has been married to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for 24 years, insists his love for her is still real.

Billionaire media mogul Barry Diller , long the subject of gay rumors, has come out in his new memoir, RadarOnline.com can report.

Diller is a legendary media exec who previously served as CEO of Paramount and helped launch the Fox network. He opens up about his homosexuality in a his new memoir, Who Knew? – a portion of which was reprinted in the New Yorker – and admits his relationship with von Furstenberg is "complex."

"While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman," he writes. "And she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old."

Diller and von Furstenberg, 78, met in 1974, separated in 1981, reunited in 1991, and married in 2001. As the businessman puts it, the two "have spent 50 years intertwined with each other in a unique and complete love."

He continues: "I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others).

"And when my romance with Diane began, I never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been. When it happened, my initial response was 'Who knew?'"