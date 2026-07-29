EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Battling to Land Subscribers for Her Year-Old Wellness Platform'

"There was enormous interest when Hoda announced the app," one media insider said. "The challenge is keeping people engaged after they've signed up. That's where every subscription business is won or lost."

Another source explained, "Celebrity alone isn't enough anymore. You need fresh content every day, new voices, and a constant reason for people to come back."

While Kotb remains committed to her project, a spy points out that her leaving Today meant "giving up an incredible promotional engine," and added, "Building that audience from scratch is a massive challenge."