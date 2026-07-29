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EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb 'Battling to Land Subscribers for Her Year-Old Wellness Platform'

Hoda Kotb is allegedly struggling to grow subscribers for her year-old wellness firm.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb is allegedly struggling to grow subscribers for her year-old wellness firm.

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July 29 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET

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Today alum Hoda Kotb is struggling to secure long-term subscribers for Joy 101, her year-old wellness platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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App Faces Subscriber Challenge

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A media insider said Hoda Kotb's Joy 101 faces challenges keeping subscribers engaged after signing up.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

A media insider said Hoda Kotb's Joy 101 faces challenges keeping subscribers engaged after signing up.

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"There was enormous interest when Hoda announced the app," one media insider said. "The challenge is keeping people engaged after they've signed up. That's where every subscription business is won or lost."

Another source explained, "Celebrity alone isn't enough anymore. You need fresh content every day, new voices, and a constant reason for people to come back."

While Kotb remains committed to her project, a spy points out that her leaving Today meant "giving up an incredible promotional engine," and added, "Building that audience from scratch is a massive challenge."

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Hoda Faces Business Reality

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One source said leaving 'Today' cost Kotb a powerful platform to promote Joy 101.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

One source said leaving 'Today' cost Kotb a powerful platform to promote Joy 101.

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Back in May 2025, Kotb launched the wellness app just a few months after departing from the morning show program.

At the time, she labeled it "the next" chapter of her career – but it didn't take long for her to learn how "tough business really is."

A former colleague admits that the 61-year-old longtime TV personality is learning the hard way that entering the business world – without any experience – is a tough proposition.

"She knew what she was doing on Today, but she had an army of folks to support her there," said a source. "Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda."

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