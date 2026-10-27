Hilaria Baldwin Explains Why She Became the 'Villain' on 'Dancing With the Stars': 'People Have Very Strong Feelings'

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the backlash she faced during season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, saying her previous ballroom experience helped turn her into a target.

Baldwin competed with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko in 2025 and was the fourth couple eliminated, leaving the competition on Oct. 7.

She later claimed coordinated TikTok voting campaigns and online bullying contributed to her exit. Now, she says the drama surrounding her dance background was one of the hardest parts of the experience.