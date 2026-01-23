EXCLUSIVE: It's Marriage or Bust for Baldwin — As Reality Star Hilaria 'Plans Massive Boob Job' to 'Save Marriage to Fiery Alec'
Racktacular reality star Hilaria Baldwin may not have won the Mirrorball trophy, but apparently, she won the booby prize. She's enhanced her assets to boost her bottom line and try to save her marriage, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The bra-bursting boobs shown off in a so-called fitness video on Instagram by the wannabe celebrity were surgically enhanced, according to sources.
"She's definitely had them done," an insider shared. "She's looking to perk up her image to help build her brand."
Marriage Wobbles As Spotlight Beckons
She also wants to make herself more alluring to hubby Alec Baldwin, 67.
"Their marriage is on shaky ground," said a source.
Insiders said the 41-year-old yoga instructor has shown a penchant for seeking the spotlight – from the pair's panned and canceled reality show, The Baldwins, to her recent disastrous stint on Dancing With the Stars.
A source said: "The exposure has given her an inflated confidence – and now she believes she's the star of the family."
Alec Unbothered By Rumors Swirl
Luckily, Hilaria's husband of 13 years doesn't feel threatened.
"It rolls off Alec's back," said a source. "He's also not letting the rumors that she was flirting with the pro dancers bother him. Hilaria may be a handful, but he loves her."
Now she's more of a handful than ever.
Perky Looks Spark Hollywood Ambitions
Though a rep dismissed talk of Hilaria going under the knife, the source said: "She certainly is looking very perky these days. She wants to make herself as appealing as ever to the bigwigs in Hollywood, especially with Alec having a hard time since the Rust tragedy."
"Hilaria and Alec have a big family to support," said the source, referring to the couple's seven children, "so they will do whatever it takes to stay afloat."