Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Spark Controversy With Matching Tattoos 'Reminiscent Of Holocaust'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young debuted matching new tattoos with their wedding date and while some fans are loving the couple's fresh ink, others are calling the style "tacky."

"10.23.2021🤍TEM #forever," the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned a photo showcasing the new designs permanently etched onto their arms in addition to their respective initials near their wrists: TEM and HEM.

Tarek, 40, also had the dates 9.22.2010 and 08.20.2015 in honor of the two children he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.