EXCLUSIVE: Hottie Turned Hermit! Heather Locklear 'Now a Shut-In at Her Mansion' After Beating Addictions — As She Fears Stepping Outside Will 'Tempt Her Back into Addiction'

Heather Locklear has worked hard to beat her addiction demons, but friends are worrying she’s turning into a shut-in – spending way too much time alone in her mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

They're urging the hottie-turned-hermit her to stop wallowing in private and get out more, but it's been hard to convince the troubled 63-year-old, who blames herself for everything that’s gone wrong in her life, a source said.

"She's aware that she's lost her momentum and ruined her career and practically driven almost everyone away. She’s lonely and believes it's all her fault," our source said.

They added: "Her Malibu home crowns a hill and it's become her personal refuge where she's recovered from a string of setbacks in recent years, but the trouble is she rarely comes out. She stays cooped up for weeks on end."