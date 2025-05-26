EXCLUSIVE: Hottie Turned Hermit! Heather Locklear 'Now a Shut-In at Her Mansion' After Beating Addictions — As She Fears Stepping Outside Will 'Tempt Her Back into Addiction'
Heather Locklear has worked hard to beat her addiction demons, but friends are worrying she’s turning into a shut-in – spending way too much time alone in her mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
They're urging the hottie-turned-hermit her to stop wallowing in private and get out more, but it's been hard to convince the troubled 63-year-old, who blames herself for everything that’s gone wrong in her life, a source said.
"She's aware that she's lost her momentum and ruined her career and practically driven almost everyone away. She’s lonely and believes it's all her fault," our source said.
They added: "Her Malibu home crowns a hill and it's become her personal refuge where she's recovered from a string of setbacks in recent years, but the trouble is she rarely comes out. She stays cooped up for weeks on end."
Shut-In
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Melrose Place vixen, who has struggled with depression, anxiety and substance abuse issues, has been to rehab more than 20 times. In 2023, the clearly distressed star was seen talking to herself and walking along the ledge of a building.
The Spin City actress is also mourning the loss of her beloved father, Bill Locklear, sources said.
"She's been working on getting her health back on track and she’s made progress, but the reclusion and detachment from the world is troubling," our insider added.
Heather's daughter with ex-husband Richie Sambora, Ava, 27, still lives with her, but that's of only minor help.
Lonely Recluse
"Ava's busy doing her own things and can't hold her mom’s hand all the time," our source said.
Heather is still seeing her boyfriend of nine years – and former high school sweetheart – Chris Heisser.
Even though she revealed in 2021 they were engaged, there's been no mention of a wedding and she stopped wearing her engagement ring a while ago, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
Our insider went on: "Her relationship with Chris is still going but he doesn't live with her anymore, which might be a good thing. He's been a trigger for Heather in the past.
"She has an assistant taking care of her, but she's become such a recluse.
"She seems to be sad and scared to go out. Friends are encouraging her to enjoy life more and have a bit of fun on the outside, but she's not listening to them."