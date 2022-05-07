Health Emergency Announced After 3 Americans Were Found Dead At Luxury Resort In The Bahamas

Bahamas authorities elaborated on the tragic discovery in their own statement that was later shared on Twitter.

"On their arrival at the scene they were directed to the first villa. On entering a bedroom, they found a Caucasian male laying on the ground unresponsive," the statement read. "An examination of the body was conducted, there was no signs of trauma found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead."

The release went on to explain that in the other villa, a second man was found "slumped against the wall in the bathroom." A woman was also found unresponsive while laying in bed in one of the bedrooms. Although neither of the victims in the second villa showed signs of any trauma, they did show signs of "convulsions."