Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Seen Walking Out Of The Same Hotel He Had A Massive Fight In The Night Before

The physical altercation allegedly started out as an argument inside the Sunset hotel before spilling out into the streets when things got crazy. The fight was reportedly over a "poor tip" that one of the individuals involved left for their waitress.

Revealed! Hayden Panettiere & Boyfriend Brian Hickerson's Fist Fight With Hotel Guests Was Over 'Poor Tip' Left To Waitress

A spokesperson for Panettiere claimed that the actress was able to keep her boyfriend separate from the other parties involved and was key in keeping things from getting much worse.

The rep explained, "That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside," they continued, claiming that Hickerson's aggression was in self-defense, "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation."