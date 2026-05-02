EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Facing Pre-Nup Warnings After He Splashes $1MILLION on Engagement Ring For Zoë Kravitz

He continued: "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, "'kay, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that?'

"I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it.'

"I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family."

Styles also reflected on partnership, saying about finding the "right person": "They hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be. I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. So when you challenge me on something. It's a gift to me, actually."

Styles and Kravitz were first photographed holding hands in 2024 and were later seen alongside the actress' rocker father Lenny Kravitz in what observers interpreted as a sign the relationship had deepened.

They have since been spotted together across multiple cities, including time spent in Styles' hometown of Cheshire.