EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Facing Pre-Nup Warnings After He Splashes $1MILLION on Engagement Ring For Zoë Kravitz
May 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Harry Styles is facing growing calls to consider a prenuptial agreement after he's said to have splashed up to $1million on an engagement ring for Zoë Kravitz – who has been photographed wearing a striking diamond that has intensified speculation the couple are set to marry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal actress Kravitz, 37, best known for roles in The Batman and Big Little Lies and as the director of Blink Twice, was seen in New York City on April 27 wearing what observers described as a "huge" oval-cut diamond on her wedding finger.
1 Million Ring
Styles, 32, rose to fame with One Direction before establishing a solo career with albums including Harry's House and acting roles such as Don't Worry Darling – and is now worth an estimated $304million, dwarfing Kravitz's fortune of $15million.
The pair have been linked since 2024, maintaining a largely private relationship despite frequent sightings in London, Rome and New York.
Industry estimates suggest Kravitz's new ring could be worth "easily" around $1million.
Reports describing Styles' apparent proposal have framed it as "traditional" and "romantic," with insiders claiming Kravitz accepted "immediately."
Prenup Advice and Serious Relationship Steps
One source familiar with the couple's circle has now told us: "There is a sense this relationship has moved quickly into serious territory, and with that comes practical conversations – particularly around finances and long-term protection."
Another added: "Those close to Harry are advising caution. When assets and public profiles reach this level, a pre-nup is seen as a sensible step rather than a cynical one."
Further claims suggest Styles is "deeply committed" to Kravitz.
One source said: 'He is entirely devoted – the kind of devotion where he would do anything to make the relationship work."
Another described Kravitz as "incredibly happy and emotionally invested" in her relationship with Styles, adding: "She feels supported in a way that is steady and grounding."
Past Romance and Lessons in Love
Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman, with the pair separating after two years.
She was also engaged to Channing Tatum, before their split in October 2024.
At the time, a source said: "The split is amicable. They realised they're at different stages in life."
Another added: "They hadn't been aligned for some time and ultimately grew apart."
Styles has spoken openly about his desire for meaningful relationships and a settled future.
In an interview on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, he said: "I stop everything, then I get to decide what I want to bring back in. Like what are really the things that I want in my life?"
Styles on Family and Future Goals
He continued: "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, "'kay, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that?'
"I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it.'
"I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family."
Styles also reflected on partnership, saying about finding the "right person": "They hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be. I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. So when you challenge me on something. It's a gift to me, actually."
Styles and Kravitz were first photographed holding hands in 2024 and were later seen alongside the actress' rocker father Lenny Kravitz in what observers interpreted as a sign the relationship had deepened.
They have since been spotted together across multiple cities, including time spent in Styles' hometown of Cheshire.