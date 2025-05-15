'Harry Potter' Star Hopes to 'Make the Big Bucks' on OnlyFans as Actress Is Desperate After 'Draining' All Of Her Money
Jessie Cave, best known for appearing in the Harry Potter franchise, has found herself on OnlyFans in hopes of making enough cash to finally get out of debit.
The 38-year-old is now doing "niche hair content" on the adult platform – however, she admitted some of her users have been "nasty" to her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From Hogwarts to OnlyFans
"It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared. I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited d----," Cave, who played Ron Weasley's love interest Lavender Brown in the fantasy franchise, said.
"No matter how many times I say I am not doing sexual content, I get a message within two seconds asking to see c-- in my hair or if I would just please f------ consider full frontal."
Despite the hate, the movie star confessed she heavily relies on OnlyFans now that she has money issues.
In Need of Cash After 'Harry Potter'
She added: "It’s proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer. I’ve got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry.
"I’ve rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows."
In an Instagram clip, Cave also admitted she thinks her content could "make the big bucks."
While on the platform to increase her cash flow, Cave said she struggles with having to interact with her subscribers.
"I dread the evenings because I know I have to message rather than zone out watching TV," she previously admitted, and said she has "stopped reading because I feel like it’s not using my time efficiently: any spare moment when I’m not with the kids I should be making money and keeping my fans subscribed."
She added: "I’m on a content treadmill and I can’t get off, send help."
Cave tied the knot with comedian Alfie Brown in 2014. The couple share four kids.
What's On Her OnlyFans?
The Pride star shook up her fans when she first revealed she had officially joined the popular platform.
She wrote in her OnlyFans bio: "I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical," and made it clear that she will "not do explicit sexual content."
However, Cave teased she "might be in my underwear," and reminded her followers if "you have a hair thing, this is the place for you."
Cave has also been open with her husband about her reasoning for her new career move, previously telling him: "I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me, because I have been this very kind of straight, prim actress for a lot of my career.
"And this is very much a way of me saying, 'Okay, I'm doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky, and why not?'"
However, Brown made sure to remind the mom-of-four: "Are you prepared for the idea that people may find this quite an extraordinary thing to be doing?"
Cave responded she wants "something to change with my career and I want to do things that I enjoy and that are fun and are not serious."