'Moving to the Left on Me?' Hannity Blasts Steve Doocy for Trump Dig Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

"What they call open primary, where people, you know, they were switching in the last number of weeks from Democrat to independent so they can wreak havoc inside the Republican Party," Hannity went on while Doocy interjected to note the cut-off date to change party affiliation was Oct. 6.

"Their thinking is okay if we help one candidate in this case, it would be Nikki Haley get over the hump then," Hannity further explained. "Okay. That's more money that whoever the inevitable Republican candidate is, it seems like Trump by a long shot. I think if Trump wins this tomorrow by the margins, were seeing it is over."

Hannity praised some of Trump's rivals for their campaign work after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out, noting that Trump continues to surge in the polls despite his legal battles.