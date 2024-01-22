'Moving to the Left on Me?' Hannity Blasts Steve Doocy for Trump Dig Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
Fox News personality Sean Hannity had a zinger for network colleage Steve Doocy during a discussion about whether or not any GOP rivals can defeat Donald Trump in his 2024 bid, questioning "are you moving to the left on me?"
The stage is set for New Hampshire is set to hold its primary on Tuesday, where Trump and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley are vying for the 22 delegates at stake.
"There are 300,000 Democrats, 300,000 Republicans, 400,000 independents. If they all show up, they're going to make a big difference," Doocy said on Monday's Fox & Friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hannity agreed with Doocy's assessment, but said he is confident Trump will be victorious again after winning the Iowa caucuses by a margin of 30 points.
"It definitely is a possibility I dont happen to like — I love the people in New Hampshire, I love the state of New Hampshire — I don't like their system," Hannity continued.
"What they call open primary, where people, you know, they were switching in the last number of weeks from Democrat to independent so they can wreak havoc inside the Republican Party," Hannity went on while Doocy interjected to note the cut-off date to change party affiliation was Oct. 6.
"Their thinking is okay if we help one candidate in this case, it would be Nikki Haley get over the hump then," Hannity further explained. "Okay. That's more money that whoever the inevitable Republican candidate is, it seems like Trump by a long shot. I think if Trump wins this tomorrow by the margins, were seeing it is over."
Hannity praised some of Trump's rivals for their campaign work after Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out, noting that Trump continues to surge in the polls despite his legal battles.
During the panel discussion, Hannity stood by his prediction and said Trump "defies all conventional political gravity," to which Doocy replied, "That's an understatement."
"Well, to you it is. Whats happened to you, Steve? Are you moving to the left on me? What are you doing?" Hannity said with a laugh. "I am screen left right now," Doocy cheekily replied.
Doocy previously fact-checked Trump last week which garnered a response from the 2024 hopeful who blasted the media star as "unwatchable" after Trump accused Haley of relying on "Democrats and liberals" to "infiltrate" the state's Republican primary.
"Donald Trump said that New Hampshire law allows for Democrats to vote in the Republican primary," Doocy said. "That is not true. You've got to be a registered Republican unless you're undeclared. The last day for a Democrat to change party affiliation was back in October."
Trump wrote in part on Truth Social, "If an Independent is a Democrat, they can vote. That's what they want to do, fill up the Roster with Democrats!"