Hannah Kobayashi Breaks Silence Over 'Missing' Tragedy — Insisting She Was 'Unaware of Everything' After Dad's Suicide… and is Now Focused on Being 'Creative'

On her family, she added: "I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.

"I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all.

"I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding."

A huge manhunt was sparked on November 11 when she was reported missing by her family, three days after she failed to catch her second flight for Los Angeles to New York, having initially set off from Maui, Hawaii.