Halle Berry Won't Get Hitched to Van Hunt Without a Prenup to 'Protect' Her $90 Million Fortune, Sources Claim

RadarOnline.com previously reported that in addition to her monthly child support payments to Martinez, she must shell out 4.3 percent annually of any income she earns above $2 million, despite sharing joint custody of their son Maceo.

Per their settlement, the exes agreed they shall never "speak in a negative, disrespectful, disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about, the other Party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do the same, to Maceo."

Berry is a mom of two. She also shares a daughter named Nahla, whom she welcomed with ex Gabriel Aubry.