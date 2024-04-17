Halle Bailey and Rapper Boyfriend DDG Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumors: 'Not True at All'

Halle Bailey and rapper boyfriend DDG are still together after growing speculation they split, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A rep for the Little Mermaid actress denied rumors the couple had called it quits, informing us that the reports they parted ways are just gossip: "This is fake news. Not true at all."

The rumor mill went into overdrive this week when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Theories were fueled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that DDG and Halle removed most images of themselves posing together from their respective social media accounts.