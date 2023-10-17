Confirmed Mom-to-be? Halle Bailey Appears to Have Baby Bump After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors With Boyfriend DDG
Halle Bailey appeared to be sporting a baby bump when she reemerged in Santa Monica with her boyfriend DDG, seemingly confirming rumors the two are expecting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 23-year-old Little Mermaid star was photographed walking around town in baggy clothing on Monday — but even her sweatshirt couldn't hide what seemed to be a growing belly.
In the photos obtained by The Shade Room, Bailey tried to conceal her curves in an oversized sweatshirt and lose-fitting gray sweats. Rocking the no-makeup look, the rumored mom-to-be showcased her natural beauty with a bare face for the afternoon outing.
It was hard not to notice The Kids Are Alright singer's growing stomach, despite her efforts to slip into the shapeless attire on the 74-degree day.
While Bailey hasn't addressed the pregnancy speculation, she wasn't trying to disguise herself. The actress looked radiant and smiled when she noticed the photographer snapping her picture.
DDG wasn't far behind.
The rapper, 26, was seen placing his hand on Bailey's shoulder and guiding her into a building for a meeting in the beach city. His protective nature signified that he might be preparing to welcome a little bundle of joy into the world.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Bailey's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported, rumors began swirling that the Grammy-nominated singer was expecting her first child in August after eagle-eyed fans claimed they spotted clues in her social media posts.
"She's definitely preggo, that little wobble," one person commented. "Halle Bailey really pregnant???? Wow," another asked.
"Now if my good sis #HalleBailey ends up being with child frfr … Chlöe the streets gonna be on your neck! Sometimes silence is golden," a third person posted on X, formerly Twitter.
However, her sister, Chloe, tried to shut down the speculation in an Instagram Live video at the end of August. "Y’all better keep my sister's name out your mouth," she warned. "Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways."
Based on the recent photos, Chloe might have to work overtime to convince fans Halle isn't with child.