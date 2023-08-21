Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After Fans Spot 'Signs' She and Boyfriend DDG Are Expecting
Fans are convinced that Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Angel singer and former YouTube sensation-turned-rapper confirmed their relationship last March, having since fueled speculation they have a baby on the way with recent social media clips.
Eagle-eyed followers put a compilation clip of what they deemed signs she could be expanding her family.
In one snippet, a woman who appeared to be Halle was spotted in the back of DDG's video wearing an oversized shirt with a possibly growing belly. Some blamed the flowy top, while others claimed it was a clue.
Another clip showed the Do It hitmaker dancing in a bright pink button-up she wore out as a frock paired with a diamond name necklace while attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia, with her sister, Chlöe Bailey.
The talented duo were seen living it up while watching from the VIP area. Beyoncé signed the superstar duo to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, back in 2015.
"She's definitely preggo, that little wobble," one social media user commented. "Halle Bailey really pregnant???? Wow," another theorized.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Halle Bailey for comment. As of Monday, neither the singer or DDG have addressed pregnancy rumors.
"Now if my good sis #HalleBailey ends up being with child frfr … Chlöe the streets gonna be on your neck! Sometimes silence is golden," a third person posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The post came after Chlöe recently shut down commenters in an Instagram Live video. "Y’all better keep my sister's name out your mouth," she exclaimed. "Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways."
Someone in the background could be heard uttering "we don't play about Halle," to which Chlöe agreed before doubling down, adding, "No, like, what the heck? Period."
Chlöe previously spoke out about the criticism they dealt with after skyrocketing to fame during an interview on The Breakfast Club, revealing she and her sibling are doing what they love and remain focused on the positive.
"A label can't buy that," she explained. "So people care enough to constantly have my name in their mouths, so I'm doing something right. And, you know, if it was real what people were saying, my tours wouldn't be sold out."
"People wouldn't be singing word for word on an album I just dropped a week and a half ago," she added. "So, that's what I have to switch my perspective to. Instead of allowing others and people who aren't doing anything with themselves or their lives [to] dim my light."