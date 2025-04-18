Desperate Haley Joel Osment Blames ‘Blackout’ For Nazi Slur as He Claims ‘Loss and Displacement Have Broken Me Down to a Very Low Emotional Place’
Former child star Haley Joel Osment has spoken out after using racial slurs against a police officer while being arrested earlier this month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Sixth Sense actor, 37, has now issued an apology for the "disgraceful language" he used during the incident at a family ski resort.
Osment said in a statement to multiple outlets: "I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior.
"Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner.
"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."
The actor — who lost his home in the Altadena, California, home in the Eaton Fire in January — continued: "But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word.
"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts.
"What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."
In bodycam footage released on Thursday, Osment is seen being placed under arrest and heard repeatedly claiming, "I'm being attacked."
When asked for his name, Osment repeats, "I'm an American."
Police then search the actor and recover a $20 bill before putting him in a police car. While speaking with bystanders at the scene, the officer unfolds the bill and discovers a substance inside, telling those around to "be careful."
It's unclear what was inside the $20 bill, but a police source revealed on Wednesday that the "controlled substance" Osment was arrested for "is presumed to be cocaine. We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon."
The bodycam footage also shows one witness telling an officer that Osment was drinking at a nearby bar, however, employees cut him off after he spilled a drink.
He became "aggravated" and "argumentative" and tried to get on a ski lift, but employees wouldn't let him and called police, the witness alleged.
In bodycam footage from inside the car, Osment is heard saying, "I'm being kidnapped by a f------ Nazi." He later calls the arresting officer a racial, antisemitic slur.
This isn't the first time Osment has run into trouble with the law.
In 2018, cops were called when the actor had a public verbal fight at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.
And in 2006, at age 18, Osment was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving after he was injured in a car accident.
The actor later pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana.
He was sentenced to three years of probation.
The Pay It Forward star's career began when he was just four years old after he landed a talent scout and role in a Pizza Hut commercial.
His first feature film was in 1994, when he played Forrest Gump's son, but this was only the push-off point for a massive career.
Osment first hit stardom at the age of 11 when he played Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense, co-starring beside Bruce Willis.
He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance and was the second youngest actor to ever receive the honor.