Desperate Haley Joel Osment Blames ‘Blackout’ For Nazi Slur as He Claims ‘Loss and Displacement Have Broken Me Down to a Very Low Emotional Place’

Osment said in a statement to multiple outlets: "I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior.

"Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner.

"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place."

The actor — who lost his home in the Altadena, California, home in the Eaton Fire in January — continued: "But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word.

"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts.

"What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."