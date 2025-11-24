EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Blasted By PETA After Stomach-Churning Video Reveals 'Terrified' Rabbits Being 'Violently Stripped of Their Fur' to Make Goop Angora Sweaters

According to PETA, there are no regulations governing how rabbits in China are treated in the angora wool industry, and no penalties for cruelty.

The organization posted footage from its own investigation purportedly showing workers from eight different angora wool factory farms in China "tightly tying rabbits' legs and "violently ripping out fistfuls of their hair, causing the animals to scream in pain."

Workers are accused of hanging the animals from the ceiling by their legs and shaving them recklessly, leaving many rabbits "frozen from fear and some with bloody wounds."