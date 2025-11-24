EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Blasted By PETA After Stomach-Churning Video Reveals 'Terrified' Rabbits Being 'Violently Stripped of Their Fur' to Make Goop Angora Sweaters
Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling the wrath of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), after the animal rights group released a graphic video of angora wool being violently ripped from rabbits at Chinese factories to be used for her Goop-brand sweaters, RadarOnline.com can report.
PETA has called on Goop to stop using the wool, which most of their competitors have already done after growing charges of animal cruelty.
PETA Protests Paltrow
According to PETA, there are no regulations governing how rabbits in China are treated in the angora wool industry, and no penalties for cruelty.
The organization posted footage from its own investigation purportedly showing workers from eight different angora wool factory farms in China "tightly tying rabbits' legs and "violently ripping out fistfuls of their hair, causing the animals to scream in pain."
Workers are accused of hanging the animals from the ceiling by their legs and shaving them recklessly, leaving many rabbits "frozen from fear and some with bloody wounds."
And Paltrow, 53, is being specifically singled out for letting it happen.
"Clinging to cruel angora wool leaves Gwyneth Paltrow one among none, as anyone with an ounce of compassion wouldn’t be caught dead with it after seeing footage of terrified rabbits being strung up and sliced to ribbons," said PETA President Tracy Reiman.
"PETA is calling on Gwyneth to give a damn, stop trading in misery and ban angora wool from Goop, as nearly every other major brand has already done."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Goop for comment.
Goop for Sale
Meanwhile, Paltrow has reportedly been looking to dump Goop for some time, but insiders say possible buyers seem turned off by the controversial brand.
According to sources, the actress turned entrepreneur is envious seeing Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon cash in their companies for megabucks, and leaving her spinning her wheels.
In May, Bieber sold her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for $1billion, and in 2021, Witherspoon nabbed $900million for her company Hello Sunshine.
Paltrow's Looking for the Right Price
"Gwyneth isn't a billionaire, but her stake in Goop is worth hundreds of millions of dollars," shared an insider.
"Even with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) helping her hunt for buyers, Gwyneth would like a deal that's at least comparable to the $900 million Reese got.
"She'd rather hang onto control than settle for a bargain-basement purchase price."
Goop's Gradual Downfall
But hanging on too long to the company – which sells lingerie and a candle that "smells like my vagina" among its items – is risky, too.
"It's hard to argue that Goop is at a peak, especially after Gwyneth has been forced to restructure and conduct layoffs, the insider said. "There's a version of this whole situation where Gwyneth goes down with the ship."
She may be ready to sell, but only if the price is right.
"Gwyneth's pride means she's not going to accept a lowball offer, or anything that can be perceived in the press that way."
In 2023, when asked who would buy her company and pay her hundreds of millions of dollars, Paltrow replied: "I have no idea. We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years."