'Grey’s Anatomy' Writer Elisabeth Finch, Who Admitted To Lying About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Settled Bitter Divorce Weeks Before Bombshell Revelation

Dec. 19 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch, who admitted to lying about her health and personal life for attention, reached a settlement with her ex-wife in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elisabeth and her ex, Jennifer, reached the deal in September.

The date of marriage was listed as February 15, 2020, and the divorce was filed on November 9, 2021. The two have no children.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Elisabeth agreed to pay Jennifer $10,500 per month from January 2022 to October 2022. The amount was reduced down to $5k for September and December, due to Elisabeth not having any work.

In addition, she will continue to maintain health insurance for her former partner. The writer also agreed to cough up $5k to help with Jennifer’s legal fees.

Back in March, ABC announced it had placed Elisabeth on administrative leave as the network launched a human resources investigation into the writer.

The investigation was launched to determine if Elisabeth had lied about her cancer diagnosis and an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy.

It all started when other writers doubted parts of Elisabeth’s personal story after an incident in the writer’s room. Sources said that Elisabeth left one day for a family emergency. Her coworkers called her wife Jennifer.

Jennifer told the coworkers that the story Elisabeth presented was something that had happened to her. Jennifer then called up executives and spilled about Elisabeth — which led to the investigation being launched.

Eventually, Elisabeth stepped away from the show before any consequences were put in place by the network.

Earlier this month, Elisabeth sat down with The Ankler and admitted she lied. She said she “never had any form of cancer” and that her brother did not commit suicide.

"It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me," she said., "I know it's absolutely wrong what I did. I lied and there's no excuse for it

"I lied," she said. "That was my coping and my way to feel safe and seen and heard."

"It's been a very quiet, very sad time," she added.

