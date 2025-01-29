SHE'S BACK: Gretchen Rossi to Return to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ for Season 19 — As Bravo Gives Alexis Bellino the Boot

Rossi will appear as a “friend” of the cast in the upcoming Season 19, as production already began this week. This is not Rossi's first turn on RHOC, – she joined the cast way back in Season 4, which premiered in November 2008.

While Rossi was engaged to the much older Jeff Beitzel at the time of filming the first season – and was labeled a "gold digger" by the cast – he tragically died by the time the season premiered.

However, by the time Season 5 rolled around Rossi had already found another man in Slade Smiley, who had also appeared on the reality show.