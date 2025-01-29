SHE'S BACK: Gretchen Rossi to Return to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ for Season 19 — As Bravo Gives Alexis Bellino the Boot
Gretchen Rossi is making her way back to the Real Housewives of Orange County – however, in exchange a former friend of hers is being booted.
While Rossi is returning to the Bravo series, Alexis Bellino will not be back on the cast following just one season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rossi will appear as a “friend” of the cast in the upcoming Season 19, as production already began this week. This is not Rossi's first turn on RHOC, – she joined the cast way back in Season 4, which premiered in November 2008.
While Rossi was engaged to the much older Jeff Beitzel at the time of filming the first season – and was labeled a "gold digger" by the cast – he tragically died by the time the season premiered.
However, by the time Season 5 rolled around Rossi had already found another man in Slade Smiley, who had also appeared on the reality show.
Rossi's relationship was once again questioned due to Smiley's knack of inserting himself into the storylines. Despite the backlash, Rossi and Smiley recently celebrated their 16th anniversary.
The couple – who have yet to tie the knot – share one daughter, Skylar Gray Smiley, who was born in July 2019.
Rossi was booted by the network following Season 8, but made appearances on Season 12 of the series.
Rossi will join returning vets Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow, as well as Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, and Gina Kirschenheiter in the upcoming season.
Bellino was not asked to return to the cast after just one season.
Following news of her return, Rossi took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote, which read: "I want to remember that God renews what is broken, turns ashes into beauty, and is constantly redeeming our lives for his glory."
Rossi, 46, has been open with her fans about her life on social media, even revealing devastating family news.
In February 2023, Rossi revealed her stepson Grayson died following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.
She said at the time: "Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition. We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."
She continued: "He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought every day through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances.”
"... Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely," Rossi concluded.