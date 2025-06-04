EXCLUSIVE: How Golf Legend Greg Norman Hit Hole in One by Cheating Death… Again!
Golf legend Greg Norman is used to handling intense pressure on the links, but the Aussie icon feared a terrifying end after the windshield "shattered" mid-flight on his private plane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old, two-time Majors winner, nicknamed 'The Shark' for his ferocious finishes on the course, revealed his white-knuckle moment when he cheated death during a flight with two pilots from L.A. to Palm Beach County, Florida, where he lives.
After leaving LAX, the windscreen on his plane "shattered," forcing the craft to return and make an emergency landing.
The iron-nerved winner of 88 pro tournaments confessed he was jangled when he heard a "loud pop," saying his first reaction was: "F------ land!"
Terror In The Skies
Once safe, he typed on social media: "Inflight LAX – PBI loud pop = shattered windscreen. Only the second time in 40 yrs of private travel. Returned to LAX to the professionals to make sure all ok. Thanks, all."
Later, the former world's No. 1 player said he’s taken countless flights during his years on the pro tour and "It's certainly not my first rodeo with events like this."
"The last (mid-air emergency) I had was in my plane climbing at 30,000 feet and – BANG! – we dived to about 10,000 feet and slowed down."
He recalled another scare in 2012 at the Omega Masters Open when his plane malfunctioned while landing.
And there were other nail-biters, he said.
Other Brushes With Death
He said: "I've had more interesting things, as much as I've flown over the years – lightning strikes, cabin fires, breaking the ceiling barrier to see the curvature of the earth, losing hydraulics after taking off from an aircraft carrier …."
But these didn't stop him from flying. He says he considered becoming an Air Force jet jockey before settling on pro golf.
He considers the dangerous near-crises "part of flying – or of driving a car or swimming in the ocean – it's part of life."
Norman added: "If your number comes up, your number comes up."