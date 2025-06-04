EXCLUSIVE: How Golf Legend Greg Norman Hit Hole in One by Cheating Death… Again!

Golf legend Greg Norman is used to handling intense pressure on the links, but the Aussie icon feared a terrifying end after the windshield "shattered" mid-flight on his private plane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old, two-time Majors winner, nicknamed 'The Shark' for his ferocious finishes on the course, revealed his white-knuckle moment when he cheated death during a flight with two pilots from L.A. to Palm Beach County, Florida, where he lives.

After leaving LAX, the windscreen on his plane "shattered," forcing the craft to return and make an emergency landing.

The iron-nerved winner of 88 pro tournaments confessed he was jangled when he heard a "loud pop," saying his first reaction was: "F------ land!"