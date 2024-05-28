Area 52 Mission Exposed: Air Force Vets Reveal How Top Secret Base Made Them Sick With Tumors

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Last year, Crete filed a lawsuit against the federal government alongside another veteran. "The government said they secured the area so there would be no more spread of the contamination," Crete said at the time, per The Daily Mail. "The way they secured it was with a barbed wire fence. Now I don't have a PhD in physics, but a barbed wire fence isn't going to do that."

Crete, who now campaigns for other harmed government personnel, said he realized something was wrong after attending a reunion with his old unit. "There are eight of us and six of us have tumors, like that just can't be normal," he said. "One of the guys who didn't said his kid was born with a tumor."

He scoffed at the Department of Defense's refusal to officially acknowledge their presence at the base. "They say their aircraft was there but not us, so the aircraft flew itself, guarded itself, parked itself and repaired itself. It pisses me off," Crete said. "Because we're not acknowledged as line of duty we have people dying with kids with zero benefits for those kids or that widow."