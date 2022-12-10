Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'

Only one day before attending the World Cup game in Qatar, Grant mentioned feeling unwell and suffering chest pains in an episode of his podcast, Futbol with Grant Wahl, taped on Thursday, December 8.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," he shared at the time. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort."

Grant noted that after testing negative for COVID-19, he sought medical attention at a clinic, where he was told he likely was suffering bronchitis. He was immediately prescribed antibiotics and cough syrup to counteract the symptoms.

It is unclear if this illness was related to his passing.