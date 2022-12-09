Police Make Arrest In Three-Decade Cold Case In Which Woman Was Raped, Murdered

Sheila Wurm, Rolf's daughter, said that her mother was walking to work the day of the murder. She worked at the Country Aire [banquet hall]. She never made it there. See, it had snowed out that morning. My mother had a fear of snow. She did not drive. My mother was a driver, but she walked everywhere she went. But she wasn’t going to work that way, and my brother usually gave her a ride but wasn’t going in that day that early. So she decided to walk, and she never made it there.”