EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay Cooks Up Family Crisis — How Telly Chef's Searing Insults Have Torched Daughter's Dream Wedding
Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Blowhard celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, recently tied the knot with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, but their chances of happily ever after look slim to none amid a bitter falling-out with the groom's parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead of trying to make peace, the combative Hell's Kitchen vet, 59, added fuel to the fire with his wedding toast. He started off with standard father-of-the-bride comments, telling his daughter how beautiful she looked and reminding Peaty how lucky he was.
Wedding Snub Sparks Bitter Family Feud
But in a dig at Peaty's absent parents, the bigmouth reality star said: "Shame you don't have the same."
The family feud reportedly erupted when Holly, 26, didn't invite the 31-year-old groom's mother, Caroline, to her bachelorette party, even though her own mother, Tana, and some of her friends – including Victoria Beckham – were at the over-the-top party that was held in England's picturesque Cotswolds.
After Caroline said in an interview, "It's as if they have cut my heart out," she was uninvited from the wedding.
Peaty's father, Mark, was told he could come – if he sat in the back of the church. He declined.
At the reception, Peaty, a triple Olympic gold medalist, appeared to acknowledge the dispute in his speech, thanking the 200 guests for their support during a "difficult time."
Family Snub Sparks Fresh Fury
He mentioned how his swim coach, Melanie Marshall, was a "grounding" and inspiring influence. After an emotional pause, he added that she was "like a mum" to him.
Meanwhile, his own mother was at home with his father and brothers James and Richard. The only family member who attended was his sister, Beth, who was a maid of honor along with Holly's sisters, Megan, 27, and Tilly, 24.
His relatives were appalled at the exclusions, pointing to how Caroline got up early for years to take Adam to swim practice.
Parents Sacrificed — Groom Shrugs
"She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is," a source close to the family said. "Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them."
A ceasefire seems unlikely anytime soon – after the wedding, Peaty changed his name on his Instagram profile to "Adam Ramsay Peaty."