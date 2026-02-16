EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay Cooks Up Family Crisis — How Telly Chef's Searing Insults Have Torched Daughter's Dream Wedding

But in a dig at Peaty's absent parents, the bigmouth reality star said: "Shame you don't have the same."

The family feud reportedly erupted when Holly, 26, didn't invite the 31-year-old groom's mother, Caroline, to her bachelorette party, even though her own mother, Tana, and some of her friends – including Victoria Beckham – were at the over-the-top party that was held in England's picturesque Cotswolds.

After Caroline said in an interview, "It's as if they have cut my heart out," she was uninvited from the wedding.

Peaty's father, Mark, was told he could come – if he sat in the back of the church. He declined.

At the reception, Peaty, a triple Olympic gold medalist, appeared to acknowledge the dispute in his speech, thanking the 200 guests for their support during a "difficult time."