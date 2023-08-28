GOP Activist Alex Talcott Fatally Stabbed in The Neck at His New Hampshire Home
GOP activist Alex Talcott was fatally stabbed at his New Hampshire home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Talcott, 41, was a popular Republican legal activist. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office confirmed that the lawyer was found dead at his home in Durham over the weekend.
On Sunday, the attorney general issued a statement to NBC News Boston that confirmed Talcott was discovered with a fatal stab wound in his neck on Saturday. The activist's manner of death was ruled a homicide and no arrests have been made so far.
His death is under investigation.
The Attorney General's Office said that all members involved in Talcott's death were identified and the investigation was working to determine if the fatal stabbing was self-defense.
Talcott was named the leader of the New Hampshire division of the Republican National Lawyer Association in 2021. The New Hampshire director of the RNLA told the outlet that Talcott was "a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party."
"His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer," New Hampshire RNLA Director William O'Brien said. "Within the RNLA, his leadership was unwavering in promoting our shared values, ensuring every member felt empowered and well-prepared."
"Alex was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections," O'Brien continued on Talcott's legacy. "We will forever honor Alex's selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes. His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community."
Talcott's death followed a series of disturbing events targeting politicians. A Chicago woman was recently arrested after making death threats against ex-president Donald Trump and his teenage son Barron, whom he shares with his wife, Melania Trump.
The Secret Service arrested Tracy Fiorenza, 41, after she allegedly threatened to "shoot" the GOP frontrunner and his 17-year-old son "in the face" in a May email. Fiorenza was additionally accused of stalking Barron at his school back in March.
Following her arrest, details emerged from a 911 call placed by a security officer at The Oxbridge Academy, which claimed a woman named "Tracy" was a "known stalker of a high-profile student."
Before Fiorenza's arrest, an FBI raid at a Utah man's home ended in deadly force. The raid was conducted after Craig Robertson allegedly made threats against President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
Robertson was shot and killed by FBI agents on the morning of August 9. The FBI initially launched an investigation in Robertson in April and notified the Secret Service of his online threats in June.
"I hear Biden is coming to Utah," Robertson wrote online on August 6. "Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle."
After both agencies deemed the threats "credible," a raid was conducted at the man's home ahead of Biden's visit to Utah later that evening.