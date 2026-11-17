'Good Morning America' Star Gio Benitez, 41, Reveals Shocking Heart Disease Diagnosis: 'My Worst Fear Coming True'
Nov. 17 2026, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET
Gio Benitez was left stunned when he got the results from a three-minute medical test, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Tuesday, November 17, the 41-year-old Good Morning America star revealed that he's been diagnosed with coronary artery disease. The condition is caused by plaque buildup in the arteries supplying blood to the heart – and the diagnosis left him reeling.
Gio Benitez Reveals Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis
Benitez received the diagnosis despite leading an active lifestyle, prioritizing healthy eating, not smoking, and having no history of diabetes or high blood pressure.
“I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” he explained. “My husband would go to sleep or I’d been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.”
Benitez went on to share that several of his family members died young of heart attacks, causing him tremendous anxiety about his own health.
Gio Benitez's Family History
“It was literally everywhere all around me,” he noted. “So I was always sort of panicked around it, even though doctors over the years told me everything’s fine. But when I got the diagnosis, with the kind of heart health trauma that I have in my life, that’s something that I started thinking about myself."
"Is this going to happen to me tonight? Is this it? Will I close my eyes and just never open them again?” Benitez added.
The journalist opened up about these concerns with ABC News' chief medical correspondent, Dr. Tara Narula, when they were working on a heart health segment about a year ago.
Gio Benitez Details Coronary Artery Calcium Scan
At the time, Dr. Narula invited him to her office and recommended that he get a coronary artery calcium scan, a noninvasive CT test that detects calcified plaque in the heart’s arteries.
After repeated delays, Benitez finally went through with the scan. He fully anticipated a zero, indicating no detectable calcified plaque. He scored a 137.
Anything above 100 puts one at an elevated cardiovascular risk.
“I couldn’t believe it. My other tests were fine and now here it was – my worst fear, coming true,” he admitted. “How could this be happening?”
Gio Benitez Urges Others to Get Three-Minute Test
Treatment for coronary artery disease typically involves cholesterol-lowering medications, a healthy sleep schedule, and stress management, among other things.
Just one week into treatment, Benitez says he's already feeling better. He encourages others with a family history of heart issues or other risk factors to get a calcium scan if at all possible.
“If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor," he asserted. "Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”