GoFundMe for Man Killed Vogueing to Beyoncé Surpasses $10k Goal While NYPD Investigates as Possible Hate Crime
A family member of O'Shae Sibley, the 28-year-old New York City dancer whose life was tragically cut short in a vicious attack this past weekend, has raised more than $35,000 to cover funeral expenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trouble unfolded at a Brooklyn gas station late Saturday night, when he and his pals were filling up a car and blasting music by Beyoncé.
Sibley was vogueing with friends — a dance movement — and having a good time when men approached him with homophobic slurs and told him to stop.
One of his pals, Otis Pena, had been documenting what was supposed to be a fun night out for a Facebook Live post. In Pena's video, the situation quickly grew hostile, and Sibley was stabbed.
The NYPD is now investigating the death of Sibley as a possible hate crime. "They killed my brother right in front of me," Pena said hours after the horrifying incident. "I'm covered in his blood. They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends ... I'm trying to put pressure on the wound. There's blood squirting everywhere."
Pena described his beloved pal as a "beacon of light" who didn't deserve his fate. "We may be gay, but we exist. We're not going to live in fear. We're not going to live hiding."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Jake Kelly, the father of Sibley, has since launched a GoFundMe to cover costs for his memorial service.
Kelly said he's struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss of his son far too soon "because of his sexual preference which was just not fair to him in his prime."
More than 1,000 donations have poured in to help cover the unforeseen costs for his family. The fundraiser far surpassed its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday.
"The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O'Shae Sibley, who was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes," a statement on the GoFundMe read. "O'Shae had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow students. He recently did a special demonstration of West African dance at The Ailey Spirit Gala. We are shocked and heartbroken that O'Shae's life has been taken by senseless violence, and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."
Meanwhile, Beyoncé also paid special tribute via her website. "REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY," the message stated.