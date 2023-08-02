GoFundMe for Man Killed Vogueing to Beyoncé Surpasses $10k Goal While NYPD Investigates as Possible Hate Crime

The NYPD is now investigating the death of Sibley as a possible hate crime. "They killed my brother right in front of me," Pena said hours after the horrifying incident. "I'm covered in his blood. They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends ... I'm trying to put pressure on the wound. There's blood squirting everywhere."

Pena described his beloved pal as a "beacon of light" who didn't deserve his fate. "We may be gay, but we exist. We're not going to live in fear. We're not going to live hiding."

