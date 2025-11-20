Glenn Close Reveals What It Was Really Like Working with Kim Kardashian on Critically Panned Drama 'All's Fair' — And Gives Verdict on Her Acting Skills

And on working with the SKIMS founder, the Fatal Attraction star added, "She's lovely. And very smart... Very, very conscientious with her kids."

"When we were filming, she was going through working towards her law degree, and near the end, she would have flashcards," Close added.

The movie star also mentioned how Kardashian, 45, now has her law degree, and she had asked her if she would be practicing.

To this, she explained how the reality star replied, saying that she just wants to keep it as an achievement in her "back pocket."

When speaking of how Kardashian took up her first lead role without any acting background, Close burst out laughing.