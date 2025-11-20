Glenn Close Reveals What It Was Really Like Working with Kim Kardashian on Critically Panned Drama 'All's Fair' — And Gives Verdict on Her Acting Skills
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Glenn Close has given her verdict on Kim Kardashian's acting skills while defending their critically panned new drama All's Fair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran actress, 78, describes the Ryan Murphy legal drama as "pretty f-----g good," despite abysmal reviews.
Nothing But Positive Remarks From Close
And on working with the SKIMS founder, the Fatal Attraction star added, "She's lovely. And very smart... Very, very conscientious with her kids."
"When we were filming, she was going through working towards her law degree, and near the end, she would have flashcards," Close added.
The movie star also mentioned how Kardashian, 45, now has her law degree, and she had asked her if she would be practicing.
To this, she explained how the reality star replied, saying that she just wants to keep it as an achievement in her "back pocket."
When speaking of how Kardashian took up her first lead role without any acting background, Close burst out laughing.
She jokingly shared: "She surrounded herself with really good people."
Then, defending her co-star amid the show’s quite critical reviews, Close added, "I swear to God, I’ve seen all nine episodes and it’s pretty f-----g good.
"It is what it is: it's juicy and outrageous at times and touching."
RadarOnline.com revealed how All’s Fair was slammed by critics hours after its release, with one reviewer branding the series "the worst drama ever."
There were ominous signs the series may well be a flop, given the lack of preview screenings made available, leaving critics, like members of the public, having to wait until its release day to watch the first three episodes dropped.
'All's Fair' Blasted By Critics
The Times' Ben Dowell declared in his zero-star review: "This may be the worst TV drama ever," whilst USA Today's Kelly Lawler decided the drama was at the very least "the worst TV show of the year."
Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter wrote "Kardashian's performance, stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, is exactly what the writing, also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note, merits," while the Guardian's reviewer Lucy Mangen opened her review with the musing, "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad... But I was wrong. All's Fair is terrible. Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible."
Kardashian stars alongside Close, plus actresses Naomi Watts, 57, Sarah Paulson, 50, and Niecy Nash, 55.
Kardashian's performance has been branded "stiff" and "monotone" by viewers, with another fan writing on X, "Kim Kardashian cannot act, and she needs to stop touching her face."
A third chimed in: "Lim is so monotone I can't," while a fourth wrote, "Trying to watch All's Fair but I can't with Kim Kardashian."
Some questioned why Murphy felt the need to cast her, writing, "All those amazing actors and Ryan Murphy puts Kim Kardashian in it too..."
"Need to understand why Ryan Murphy entertains Kim Kardashian's acting career," another added, while a separate user commented, "Yeah, casting Kim Kardashian was the worst mistake they could've made for this show… it ruins the tone immediately because she cannot act."