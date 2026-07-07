EXCLUSIVE: How 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Tragic Death Could Have Been Prevented With One Crucial Decision

On July 8, 2020, Rivera rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru with her son, Josey, in tow. Sadly, what should have been a fun day took a turn for the worse when the mother and son decided to go for a swim.

According to reports, the late actress eventually had her son get back into the boat, but did not pull herself up into the vessel. At some point, the young boy allegedly heard his mother yell "help" and saw her put her arm in the air before she went under the water.

Rivera was reported missing that same day, and Josey was discovered asleep on the pontoon boat. However, the mother-of-one was nowhere to be seen.

This sparked a grueling, five-day search, until her body was found in the lake on July 13.