EXCLUSIVE: How 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Tragic Death Could Have Been Prevented With One Crucial Decision
July 7 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Glee star Naya Rivera drowned in 2020 while boating in Lake Piru, Calif., with her 4-year-old son.
Initially, the circumstances of her passing were a shocking and tragic mystery to fans everywhere, but as more details were revealed, a medical expert suggested that her loss could have been prevented. As the sixth anniversary of her death approaches, RadarOnline.com revisits her career and the heartbreaking sequence of events that led to her death.
How Did Naya Rivera Die?
On July 8, 2020, Rivera rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru with her son, Josey, in tow. Sadly, what should have been a fun day took a turn for the worse when the mother and son decided to go for a swim.
According to reports, the late actress eventually had her son get back into the boat, but did not pull herself up into the vessel. At some point, the young boy allegedly heard his mother yell "help" and saw her put her arm in the air before she went under the water.
Rivera was reported missing that same day, and Josey was discovered asleep on the pontoon boat. However, the mother-of-one was nowhere to be seen.
This sparked a grueling, five-day search, until her body was found in the lake on July 13.
Theories on Her Death
While no one will never know exactly what happened that day, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht had his own theories on what led to a 33-year-old young woman's death.
In a resurfaced interview, Wecht claimed that Rivera may have been struck with vertigo, which can cause dizziness and nausea, while she was still in the water.
Toxicology reports additionally confirmed she had very low levels of anti-anxiety medication in her system when she died. Wecht theorized that a possible episode of vertigo while swimming could have caused Rivera to have a panic attack.
The Crucial Decision That Could Have Saved Her
"I have no way of knowing this or proving it, but it’s possible she may have become confused in the water and lost her sense of coordination," he explained.
Rivera also reportedly "knew how to swim well" and declined a life jacket when she rented the boat. However, a life vest was said to have been found in the vessel.
"I don’t know why she wasn’t wearing the life jacket. It’s negligence on her part," Wecht lamented. "She obviously became overwhelmed for some reason. If she had worn her life jacket, I think she would have regained her senses, her perceptive powers, and, I’m sure, realize what was going on and hold on to the boat until she was able to pull herself up."
Inside Naya Rivera's Career
Prior to her death, Rivera was successful as both an actress and a model. She was known for work in The Royal Family, Devious Maids and more, but her biggest role came in 2009, when she was cast as high school cheerleader "Santana," in FOX's Glee.
For several seasons, fans watched as her character was caught up in a journey of self discovery regarding her relationships, her talent as a singer and even her sexuality after she realizes that she has feelings for her pal Brittany (Heather Morris).
"I get so many stories of people that the storyline truly touched them and hit home for them," Rivera shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "It’s created a fan base for me that I never thought I’d have. It’s really cool to see how it’s evolved and it’s given me the greatest fan base in the entire world."