Gisele Bündchen's Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments — Shop Now

Gisele Bündchen's Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments
Gisele Bündchen is one of the most iconic names in fashion! The Brazilian fashionista helped turn the South American country into the supermodel capital of the world. During her time on the catwalk, the mother-of-two was known for her signature horse-like walk and unique body type. The 5'11 beauty shocked the industry with her curves — she's been credited for ending the heroin chic era.
With her long dirty blonde hair, she quickly became one of the most celebrated women in her field. Aside from her career, her love life has kept her in the limelight. The environmental rights activist married renowned quarterback Tom Brady in 2009.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel has incorporated figure-flattering clothing into her wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to see her most unforgettable fashion moments!
November 2003
The Victoria's Secret Fashion show is what helped to make Bündchen a household name. The bronzed makeup, beach-waved tresses and the iconic silk robe became synonymous with the lingerie giant. While being an ambassador for the brand from 2000 until 2007, the commercial contract helped to build her celebrated empire, but as she got older, she became uncomfortable with the lack of clothing worn on the runway.
"For the first five years, I felt comfortable modeling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong. Give me a tail, a cape, wings—please, anything to cover me up a little," Bündchen wrote in Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life.
Keep scrolling to shop Bündchen's silk cover-up.
November 2006
While promoting the 2006 Victoria's Secret fashion show, Bündchen embraced the style of the early aughts! The businesswoman wore a simple Victoria's Secret tank top, a Pink letterman jacket and silver hoops.
Superbowl Sunday
Since becoming Mrs. Brady, the author has attended countless games with their children and has been vocal about her husband's athletic achievements. During the 2017 Super Bowl, Bündchen sported a Canadian tuxedo, while watching the NFL legend score a few unforgettable touchdowns.
2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
The Devil Wears Prada actress has been an advocate for sustainability for years. During the event, Bündchen looked radiant while wearing a long green gown.
2019 Hollywood Science Gala
The statuesque beauty attended the UCLA gala alongside her longtime partner. The star turned heads while wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress.