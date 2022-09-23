Gisele Bündchen's Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments — Shop Now

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most iconic names in fashion! The Brazilian fashionista helped turn the South American country into the supermodel capital of the world. During her time on the catwalk, the mother-of-two was known for her signature horse-like walk and unique body type. The 5'11 beauty shocked the industry with her curves — she's been credited for ending the heroin chic era.

With her long dirty blonde hair, she quickly became one of the most celebrated women in her field. Aside from her career, her love life has kept her in the limelight. The environmental rights activist married renowned quarterback Tom Brady in 2009.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has incorporated figure-flattering clothing into her wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see her most unforgettable fashion moments!