EXCLUSIVE: 'Girls' Most Shocking Scandals Laid Bare After Lena Dunham Releases Tell-All Memoir — From 'Whitewashing' to 'Rape' Scene

Girls, which followed four young women navigating life in New York, won major accolades, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and was later ranked among the most influential television series of its era.

But despite its acclaim, Girls became a lightning rod for criticism over issues ranging from diversity and depictions of sex to accusations of nepotism and off-screen controversies involving its creators and cast.

One source familiar with the production's history said: "Looking back, what stands out is how the show's creative environment often mirrored the intensity of what appeared on screen – there was a sense of unpredictability that could tip into discomfort.

"While it was framed as part of a broader artistic process, some moments described in retrospect suggest a workplace dynamic that, at times, crossed into something far more challenging for those involved."