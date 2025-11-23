Donald Glover’s Secret Stroke Nightmare: 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Star Reveals Terrifying On-Tour Collapse and Hidden Heart Defect in Shock Festival Confession

Donald Glover has opened up for the first time about the medical emergency that caused him to halt major portions of his New World Tour last year, telling fans he suffered a stroke while on the road and later learned he had an additional heart condition requiring multiple surgeries, RadarOnline.com can report.

He added moments of humor to an otherwise sobering announcement, joking that he felt like he was copying actor Jamie Foxx , who survived a near-fatal stroke in 2023. Glover also admitted he felt immense guilt at the time, telling fans he believed he was "letting everybody down" by becoming sick while touring.

Glover told the crowd that the health crisis began while performing in the South. "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway," he said while on stage. The situation worsened as he traveled to Texas. The Community star recalled: "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ' You had a stroke .'"

During his hospital visit, doctors discovered a second serious medical issue. "They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery," he said.

Reflecting on the near-death experience, Glover shared a message about appreciating life: "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."

Glover grew emotional as he addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for his career and his fans. He concluded: "You've got one life, guys and I gotta be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, she says, if this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done give me another scoop."