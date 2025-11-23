Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Donald Glover’s Secret Stroke Nightmare: 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Star Reveals Terrifying On-Tour Collapse and Hidden Heart Defect in Shock Festival Confession

Photo of Donald Glover
Source: MEGA

Donald Glover revealed he suffered a stroke during his New World Tour last year.

Profile Image

Nov. 23 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Glover has opened up for the first time about the medical emergency that caused him to halt major portions of his New World Tour last year, telling fans he suffered a stroke while on the road and later learned he had an additional heart condition requiring multiple surgeries, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 42-year-old musician and actor recounted the frightening ordeal during a performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on November 22.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Health Crisis

donald glover secret stroke on tour collapse hidden heart defect
Source: MEGA

Glover said he first felt a 'really bad pain' in his head while performing in Louisiana.

Glover told the crowd that the health crisis began while performing in the South. "I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway," he said while on stage. The situation worsened as he traveled to Texas. The Community star recalled: "I couldn't really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, 'You had a stroke.'"

He added moments of humor to an otherwise sobering announcement, joking that he felt like he was copying actor Jamie Foxx, who survived a near-fatal stroke in 2023. Glover also admitted he felt immense guilt at the time, telling fans he believed he was "letting everybody down" by becoming sick while touring.

Article continues below advertisement

Hole In His Heart

donald glover secret stroke on tour collapse hidden heart defect
Source: MEGA

Glover's vision worsened, prompting a hospital visit in Houston.

During his hospital visit, doctors discovered a second serious medical issue. "They found a hole in my heart … so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery," he said.

Reflecting on the near-death experience, Glover shared a message about appreciating life: "They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."

Glover grew emotional as he addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude for his career and his fans. He concluded: "You've got one life, guys and I gotta be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, she says, if this life is a flavor, soon as I'm done give me another scoop."

Focusing on His Health

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Terry Jones

EXCLUSIVE: The Sad Secrets of 'Monty Python' Comedy Legend Terry Jones' Brutal Final Days Laid Bare — As His Wit, Charm and Intelligence Were Devoured by Same Form of Dementia Killing Bruce Willis

Composite photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Use Wrexham as an 'Escape' Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil With Justin Baldoni

donald glover secret stroke on tour collapse hidden heart defect
Source: MEGA

Glover said he felt he was 'letting everybody down' by becoming sick mid-tour.

The actor's recent comments align with an earlier announcement in October 2024, when Glover canceled the remaining North American dates of his tour, citing a need to focus on his "physical health for a few weeks".

In a since-deleted statement on X, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star wrote that after his New Orleans show, he sought medical attention in Houston to "get checked out".

Despite the setbacks, Glover signaled optimism about the future, emphasizing renewal, gratitude, and the possibility of returning to the stage once fully recovered.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.