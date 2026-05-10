EXCLUSIVE: Huge Girl Group Branded 'So Lazy and Money-Grubbing' Over ABBA-Copycat Hologram Tour Plan

Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls are being accused of chasing an easy payday by planning to launch an ABBA-style hologram residency instead of reuniting for a live anniversary tour marking three decades since the release of Wannabe. Singer turned fashion designer Beckham, 52, has revealed she and her fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm recently discussed the possibility of launching a digital avatar concert inspired by ABBA Voyage, the hugely lucrative production featuring holographic versions of the Swedish pop group.

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Spice Girls Hologram Reunion Sparks Backlash

Source: Mega Victoria Beckham revealed that the group discussed a digital avatar concert.

The comments come after repeated speculation surrounding a full reunion tour by the band collapsed, with several members privately reluctant to return to the pressures of live performing despite continued global fascination with the girl group that dominated pop culture in the late 1990s. One source close to the Spice Girls bunch claimed critics inside the music industry viewed the hologram idea as a "cynical" commercial move designed to maximize profits while minimizing effort. The insider added: "There are people around the industry calling it lazy and money-grubbing because fans have waited years for a proper reunion. The feeling is that audiences want to see the real Spice Girls on stage – not computer-generated avatars."

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Touring Tensions Fuel Digital Show Plans

Source: Mega The Spice Girls dominated global pop culture during the late 1990s.

Another source said tensions over touring had left the hologram concept looking like the only compromise capable of satisfying all five members. The insider added: "Victoria has absolutely no interest in becoming a full-time touring pop star again, but everybody knows there is still enormous money to be made from the Spice Girls brand. A digital show lets them keep the machine going without the physical demands or personal tensions of a world tour." Beckham openly admitted the group had discussed the possibility of an avatars show over dinner. She said: "I think it would be a great idea. The principle of it would be great. We were talking about it at dinner, but we'll see."

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Mel B Says Reunion Tour Is 'Not Happening'

Source: Mega Melanie Brown dismissed all hopes for a thirtieth anniversary reunion tour.

The concept is understood to have been championed for years by the group's former manager Simon Fuller, who also helped develop the original ABBA Voyage concept. According to insiders, Fuller believes the technology could introduce the Spice Girls to younger audiences while generating enormous revenue without the logistical headaches of touring. The hologram discussions surfaced as Melanie Brown publicly dismissed hopes of a 30th anniversary tour celebrating the release of the Spice Girls' debut single Wannabe and album Spice in 1996.

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Source: Mega Industry insiders viewed the ABBA-style concept as a way to maximize profits.