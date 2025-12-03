Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Marriage in Crisis — Actor's Wife Amal 'Furious' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Act Allegations Resurface

George Clooney has been facing a marriage crisis as wife, Amal, is furious over Ghislaine Maxwell's sex act claims.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney has been facing a marriage crisis as wife, Amal, is furious over Ghislaine Maxwell's sex act claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

George Clooney's world has been rocked by reports that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell – the madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – boldly bragged about pleasuring him at a party,RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He must be losing his mind that people are saying he was even associated with a woman like Ghislaine," said a source, who added the outrageous claims have shocked the Hollywood community.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell's Shocking Allegations

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
george clooney marriage crisis amal ghislaine maxwell claims
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly boasted about an encounter with George Clooney in Virginia Giuffre's memoir 'Nobody's Girl.'

Article continues below advertisement

The damning anecdote resurfaced in the posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl by alleged Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who wrote that jailbird Maxwell once openly bragged "she performed a sex act on George Clooney in the bathroom at some random event."

Giuffre explained: "One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Maxwell, 63, is serving 20 years in a federal penitentiary after being found guilty of supplying her billionaire boss Epstein with women and underage girls.

After Giuffre's diary writings first leaked in 2020, a source told RadarOnline.com Clooney strongly denied the allegations and was prepared to publicly condemn the claims as false.

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre's Bombshell Claims

Article continues below advertisement
Prince Andrew was named in Giuffre's claims before settling her lawsuit for an estimated $16 million in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was named in Giuffre's claims before settling her lawsuit for an estimated $16 million in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Ocean's Eleven star has yet to respond to the allegations.

Giuffre, who died by suicide at 41 in April, detailed how Epstein and Maxwell lured her with promises of a masseuse job, but claimed they instead trafficked her to his rich and powerful pals when she was just a teenager.

She also notoriously named Prince Andrew, 65, as one of her alleged abusers, and new revelations about his uncomfortably close friendship with Epstein recently forced him to give up use of his Duke of York title.

Article continues below advertisement

Amal Is 'Livid' Over The Accusations

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said new allegations involving Maxwell have added strain to George and Amal Clooney's troubled marriage.
Source: MEGA

Sources said new allegations involving Maxwell have added strain to George and Amal Clooney's troubled marriage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ryan Seacrest has sparked health fears as friends worry his grueling schedule and strict diet could break him.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' Ryan Seacrest Sparks Health Fears — Friends Worry TV Host's Grueling Schedule and Diet 'Could Break Him'

Priscilla Presley has been facing financial woes as Elvis' ex works to pay off a massive IRS debt through events.

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Sad Money Grab Exposed — Elvis' Ex Forced to Work 'Low-Rent Meet-and-Greets' to Pay Off Enormous IRS Bill

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew has vehemently denied Giuffre's claims, but still agreed to pay her an estimated $16million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

Now, insiders said Giuffre's Clooney story has thrown a new wrench into his reportedly rocky marriage with wife Amal Clooney.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Amal is furious as rumors surrounding her husband's alleged link to Maxwell resurfaced.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Amal is furious as rumors surrounding her husband's alleged link to Maxwell resurfaced.

Sources said the couple hit a rough patch in 2024 after George tried – and failed – to play politics by backing Kamala Harris in her ill-fated presidential bid and left his spouse and their young twins for extended periods to produce and star in the Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

A Hollywood insider noted: "Amal is livid and humiliated by these allegations, and it will most likely put an additional strain on their delicate relationship."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.