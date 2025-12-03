EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Marriage in Crisis — Actor's Wife Amal 'Furious' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Act Allegations Resurface

The damning anecdote resurfaced in the posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl by alleged Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who wrote that jailbird Maxwell once openly bragged "she performed a sex act on George Clooney in the bathroom at some random event."

Giuffre explained: "One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Maxwell, 63, is serving 20 years in a federal penitentiary after being found guilty of supplying her billionaire boss Epstein with women and underage girls.

After Giuffre's diary writings first leaked in 2020, a source told RadarOnline.com Clooney strongly denied the allegations and was prepared to publicly condemn the claims as false.