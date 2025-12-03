EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Marriage in Crisis — Actor's Wife Amal 'Furious' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Act Allegations Resurface
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
George Clooney's world has been rocked by reports that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell – the madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – boldly bragged about pleasuring him at a party,RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He must be losing his mind that people are saying he was even associated with a woman like Ghislaine," said a source, who added the outrageous claims have shocked the Hollywood community.
Maxwell's Shocking Allegations
The damning anecdote resurfaced in the posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl by alleged Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who wrote that jailbird Maxwell once openly bragged "she performed a sex act on George Clooney in the bathroom at some random event."
Giuffre explained: "One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Maxwell, 63, is serving 20 years in a federal penitentiary after being found guilty of supplying her billionaire boss Epstein with women and underage girls.
After Giuffre's diary writings first leaked in 2020, a source told RadarOnline.com Clooney strongly denied the allegations and was prepared to publicly condemn the claims as false.
Giuffre's Bombshell Claims
However, the Ocean's Eleven star has yet to respond to the allegations.
Giuffre, who died by suicide at 41 in April, detailed how Epstein and Maxwell lured her with promises of a masseuse job, but claimed they instead trafficked her to his rich and powerful pals when she was just a teenager.
She also notoriously named Prince Andrew, 65, as one of her alleged abusers, and new revelations about his uncomfortably close friendship with Epstein recently forced him to give up use of his Duke of York title.
Amal Is 'Livid' Over The Accusations
Andrew has vehemently denied Giuffre's claims, but still agreed to pay her an estimated $16million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.
Now, insiders said Giuffre's Clooney story has thrown a new wrench into his reportedly rocky marriage with wife Amal Clooney.
Sources said the couple hit a rough patch in 2024 after George tried – and failed – to play politics by backing Kamala Harris in her ill-fated presidential bid and left his spouse and their young twins for extended periods to produce and star in the Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.
A Hollywood insider noted: "Amal is livid and humiliated by these allegations, and it will most likely put an additional strain on their delicate relationship."