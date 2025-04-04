How George Clooney 'Lost It' When Grilled on 'Morning Joe' About THAT Catty Joe Biden Op-Ed That 'Brought Down Ex-President'

George Clooney "lost it" when he was grilled on Morning Joe about the op-ed that "brought down" former president Joe Biden.

RadarOnline.com can report the Ocean's Thirteen star ended up in a screaming match with one of MSNBC's producers after the show's co-host, Mika Brzezinski, suggested former president Barack Obama urged the actor to write his op-ed requesting former president Joe Biden to step down from running in the election back in 2024.