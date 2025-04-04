Your tip
How George Clooney 'Lost It' When Grilled on 'Morning Joe' About THAT Catty Joe Biden Op-Ed That 'Brought Down Ex-President'

Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney ended up being blamed for Kamala Harris' election defeat by angry liberals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 4 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

George Clooney "lost it" when he was grilled on Morning Joe about the op-ed that "brought down" former president Joe Biden.

RadarOnline.com can report the Ocean's Thirteen star ended up in a screaming match with one of MSNBC's producers after the show's co-host, Mika Brzezinski, suggested former president Barack Obama urged the actor to write his op-ed requesting former president Joe Biden to step down from running in the election back in 2024.

george clooney leatherheads
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

George Clooney was left in about $17 million in the hole.

According to a new book, Clooney, 63, reportedly yelled at an MSNBC producer after the segment aired on Morning Joe in 2024.

Brzezinski said on the show: "This wasn't George Clooney. I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence."

The allegation made by the morning show host reportedly left Clooney livid, a journalist named Chris Whipple claimed in his new book about the Biden campaign – which the journalist shared with Substack The Red Letter.

During a phone call with an MSNBC producer that reportedly lasted several hours, Clooney allegedly yelled: "How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama, saying he made me write the op-ed?"

The Hollywood actor allegedly became even more frustrated when the producer denied any involvement in Brzezinski's claims.

Clooney referred to the producer as his "friend" but continued to yell: "You f----- me...You should have stood up for me."

The producer allegedly responded: "George, this is not a f------ movie. There's no script."

mika morning joe gallery pp
Source: MEGA

Clooney was livid over the statements made by the morning host.

After Clooney and the producer went back and forth, the MSNBC employee told the actor they would try to "take care of it" the next day.

Clooney allegedly responded: "This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f*** if we say he should get out or he should stay in."

Over the years, Clooney has made it known he's an extremely passionate Democrat and has voiced his support during Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden's presidential campaigns.

After the debate between President Trump and Biden back in June 2024, Clooney penned an op-ed a few weeks after for the New York Times where he called for the former president to abandon his presidential campaign, writing: "We are not going to win in November with this president.

"On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I've spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly."

Split image of George Clooney, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

George Clooney asked the former president step down in 2024.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris ended up stepping in and ran against President Trump during the 2024 presidential election—and lost.

After the humiliating election was over, Clooney ended up getting the blame for Harris' election defeat by angry liberals.

At the time, liberals took to social media to rip Clooney's negative influence.

One wrote: "Trump should not forget to thank the Hollywood celebrities. Especially George Clooney."

Another added: "Someone bring me George Clooney."

A separate Democrat supporter wrote on X: "This is all George Clooney’s fault."

