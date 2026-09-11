EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage to Amal 'Hit by Work-Life Strains'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Hollywood hunk George Clooney is putting on a charm offensive in a last-ditch effort to save his marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He got a major wake-up call when Amal Clooney, his wife of nearly 12 years, shockingly revealed her life was "easier" before she tied the knot with the 65-year-old Oscar winner, when she wasn't constantly forced to be in the harsh spotlight of the public eye.
George's Work Obsession Takes Toll on Marriage
For the past couple of years, George has been prioritizing work over his relationship, spurring Amal, 48, to start eyeing the door.
"George went through the wringer last year doing Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway," said an insider, who added it took him "ages" to recover from performing in the nearly two-hour show eight times a week.
"George and lawyer Amal have both been very consumed with work the past couple of years, which has taken a toll on their relationship – there just wasn't any time for each other," a source said.
"They weren't fighting, but they didn't have any work-life balance. That eventually kills the passion in any relationship, even for these two who have always been so hot and heavy."
George Pulls Out All the Stops to Reignite Marriage Spark
George also let himself go for a while after his exhausting Broadway run, the insider said.
"He wasn't really making the same effort with his appearance," said the source. "He'd just throw on his dad jeans and not think much about it."
But the lady-killer finally realized he needed to pull out all the stops to reignite the fire in his marriage.
"He's breaking out all the designer duds again and looking really good, and Amal has noticed – the spark is back," said the source.
George and Amal Fight to Keep Marriage Spark Alive
The two have recently been spotted enjoying glam outings in Capri, Lake Como and Venice, giving their relationship a much-needed reboot.
"They are dating each other again, and they're getting out, living life again, after spending a long period working," said the source.
The couple, who share 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, are going to face another big test when George starts filming Ocean's 14 later this year.
"But they're fighting hard to snap out of their rut," said the source.