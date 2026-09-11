EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Marriage to Amal 'Hit by Work-Life Strains'

For the past couple of years, George has been prioritizing work over his relationship, spurring Amal, 48, to start eyeing the door.

"George went through the wringer last year doing Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway," said an insider, who added it took him "ages" to recover from performing in the nearly two-hour show eight times a week.

"George and lawyer Amal have both been very consumed with work the past couple of years, which has taken a toll on their relationship – there just wasn't any time for each other," a source said.

"They weren't fighting, but they didn't have any work-life balance. That eventually kills the passion in any relationship, even for these two who have always been so hot and heavy."