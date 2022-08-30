Ex-'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Reveals New Bombshell Evidence In Discrimination Battle With ABC Over Vaccinations

Ingo claimed the documents show General Hospital producers were speaking about his last day of shooting while the company was still talking to him about accommodating his objections to the vaccination policy.

“Put simply, ABC did not fire Ingo because he did not perform the essential functions of his job. It fired him because it disagreed with political and social views he espoused. It fired him because he did not share the company’s preferred political and social views. That violates the California Labor Code and constitutes a breach of Ingo’s employment agreement,” his lawyer wrote.

Rademacher asked the court for permission to amend his lawsuit with the new details. The trial is scheduled for February. ABC has yet to respond to the actor’s latest accusations.